San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 20, 2022: From summer-like to winter-like in just days

Yesterday was a record hot one! Oceanside broke its record daytime high of 82 from 1977 climbing to 90 degrees, Vista broke its record of 95 from 1964 hitting 98 degrees and Chula Vista broke its record of 92 from 1940 warming to 98 degrees.

It will still be warm today with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees above average but a cooling trend begins as temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees at the coast and 2 to 6 degrees inland. Temperatures drop up to 30 degrees from the heat yesterday by this weekend when it will be feeling more like winter!

Calmer winds today but still offshore inland turning onshore by tomorrow as a trough of low pressure begins to dive south breaking down the high-pressure ridge that has brought us the heat this week. Gusty westerly winds will accompany this system, especially in the mountains and deserts where gusts of 45 to 70mph will be possible.

Clouds will build by late this afternoon with the marine layer returning overnight into tomorrow morning. Clouds become more abundant Saturday with potential patchy drizzle in the morning and showers increasing in the afternoon and evening, potentially lingering into early Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light between .10 and .25" from the coast to the mountains.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend with mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mostly low-70s inland, 60s and 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Slight warming early next week, but still trending below average and it will be much drier finally feeling like fall with crisp dry air!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 80-86°

Inland: 88-94°

Mountains: 66-84°

Deserts: 90-95°

