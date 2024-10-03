San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 2, 2024: Heat Warnings & Advisories Extended

It was another record hot day! Record highs were set in Ramona at 104, Alpine at 102, Campo at 103, and Palomar Mountain at 92. While tomorrow won't be quite as hot temperatures will still trend 5 to 15 degrees above average!

I'm forecasting record highs tomorrow in Ramona at 99, and Palomar Mountain at 88 degrees, with several more records likely through Monday.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland and deserts has been extended until 8pm Monday. Expect inland highs between 90 and 103 degrees while the deserts will soar between 107 and 114 degrees. Morning lows will remain warm for the foothills, in the 70s, while the deserts will only dip between 73 to 89 degrees.

The Heat Advisory for the mountains also extended until 8pm Monday for highs between 90 to 104 degrees and sunrise temperatures starting between 63 to 73 degrees.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid- to late morning, but stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and a few 80s, and even 60s for areas that see the slowest clearing.

We'll get a minor dip in temperatures through Friday as a storm passes by to the north, weakening the high pressure.

It gets even hotter this weekend as another area of high pressure builds. Temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average with mostly 90s inland to the mountains and some 100s and around 110 in the deserts.

The coast should see better clearing this weekend which would bring warmer temperatures. The areas that see faster clearing will warm into the 80s, the cooler spots will be in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific by midweek, pushing the ridge farther east, ushering in a major drop in temperatures. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler by Wednesday when highs will be closer to average. That will take us into the 70s at the coast and mountains, 80s inland and 90s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-80°

Inland: 87-100°

Mountains: 83-100°

Deserts: 107-111°

