San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 19, 2024: Warmer days ahead

Sunshine returned across the county today after a little rain last night. Most areas didn't get measurable rain but a few spots picked up .01 to .04" while Palomar Mountain picked up .14".

It will be mostly clear tonight, and temperatures will plummet once the sun sets. Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s at the coast, mostly 40s inland, 30s in the mountains and 50s in the deserts. Cool mornings with warm afternoons will be the trend this weekend with warmer days next week.

Mild Santa Ana winds will continue tomorrow but not as gusty as today. Peak winds in the mountains and deserts today were between 35 and 48mph. Tomorrow peak winds will be between 20 to 25mph.

Temperatures will trend back near average tomorrow and continue warming into next week. We'll see mostly 70s at the coast, 80s inland, 70s in the mountains, and 80s warming to the 90s in the deserts.

By midweek, the marine layer will return to the coast and some inland areas each morning, leading to a minor dip in temperatures by the end of the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 82-86°

