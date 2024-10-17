San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 16, 2024: Cool & cloudy with a chance of light rain

It was a cool and cloudy day for many coast and inland valleys with temperatures topping out in the 60s for most of the county. Tomorrow will be even cooler with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees below average and the chance of a little rain.

An area of low pressure swings south, becoming a closed low and stalling over the southwest. This will usher in even cooler temperatures and a chance of light showers Thursday and Friday, with the best chance Thursday evening into Thursday night. There is a chance of mist or patchy drizzle Thursday and Friday mornings. Accumulations, if any, will be light between a trace and .10".

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts on Thursday with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

The mountains and deserts will continue to cool through Friday, while sunshine returns by the afternoon for the coast and valleys. We'll see warmer temperatures there, though still 5 to 10 degrees below average.

As the storm slowly moves east we will likely get our first round of mild Santa Ana winds of the season. This will clear out the clouds and bump temperatures back near normal by Sunday. Temperatures continue to warm into early next week.

The strength of the offshore winds will depend on where the low sets up. At this point, we expect northeasterly winds of 25 to 40mph in the foothills and mountains late Friday through Sunday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 63-71°

Deserts: 87-91°

