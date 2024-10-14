San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 14, 2024: Cooler with a chance of rain this week

It was a pleasant day with temperatures in the 70s for most of the county, topping out near to 5 degrees below average.

Tomorrow is our transition day into even cooler weather towards the second half of the workweek. The marine layer spreads farther inland tomorrow with slow clearing for inland areas and limited clearing near the coast. Some beaches to 5 miles inland may be stuck in the clouds all day.

An area of low pressure swings south, ushering in cooler and cloudier weather for the second half of the week. As the storm passes by to the north, there is a slight chance of light rain Thursday and Friday, with the best chance in the mornings. Accumulations, if any, will be light between a trace and .10".

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average for most of the county and locally up to 15 degrees below average for some foothill, mountain and desert locations.

We'll see more sunshine this weekend with gradual warming and temperatures trending back near average by Monday

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 70-79°

Deserts: 94-98°

