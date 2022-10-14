San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 14, 2022: Cooler with rain & thunderstorms this weekend

Thick marine layer clouds will bring sprinkles to patchy drizzle today but the chance for organized showers and thunderstorms are not likely today. Light rain will be possible during the Padres playoff game tonight with temperatures between 66 to 68 degrees, Go Padres!

The cut-off low that has been parked offshore all week will move over Southern California this weekend bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, possibly as early as overnight tonight with activity picking up into tomorrow afternoon. While peak activity will be over the mountains there is a chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms anywhere in the county, which includes Petco Park for the playoff game tomorrow night.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and abundant lightning, especially in the mountains.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will become more isolated on Sunday with the best chance in the mountains. Things dry out early next week with better clearing of the marine layer and another chance for showers by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be trending below average by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend with 60s for the coast and mountains, low to mid 70s inland and 80s in the deserts. Temperatures warm up quickly by midweek when we'll see 70s and 80s return.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the changes this week with several chances for much-needed rain.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 68-83°

Deserts: 94-99°

