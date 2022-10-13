San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 13, 2022: Cooler with showers and thunderstorms this weekend

Thick marine layer clouds will bring sprinkles to patchy drizzle today but the chance for organized showers and thunderstorms are not likely through tomorrow.

The cut-off low that has developed offshore will move westward and away from us through tomorrow which means we won't tap into as much moisture. That system will eventually swing over Southern California this weekend bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering into Sunday and potentially Monday for the mountains.

While peak activity will be over the mountains we expected occasional showers and even a few thunderstorms to impact the entire county.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and abundant lightning, especially in the mountains.

We'll stay warm through Friday with temperatures hovering near normal before cooling down this weekend when we'll see the coolest temperatures of the season so far. Expect mid 60s to low 70s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland, low to mid 60s in the mountains and even 80s in the deserts!

The cooler-than-average temperatures linger into early next week with better clearing of the marine layer each day.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the changes this week with several chances for much-needed rain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-74°

Inland: 78-82°

Mountains: 68-85°

Deserts: 94-99°

