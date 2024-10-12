San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 11, 2024: Cooling off with a small chance of rain next week

Today was a bit cooler near the coast, with stubborn clouds in many areas, while inland areas were a touch warmer, with most temperatures in the 90s. Clouds are already building along the coast this evening and will continue to spread inland overnight with areas of fog by tomorrow morning.

Most areas will clear out by mid- to late morning, but clouds will linger at some beaches into the afternoon. Tomorrow is our transition day into a cooling pattern on Sunday. Saturday will be 3 to 7 degrees cooler, though still 3 to 10 degrees above average inland to the deserts. Temperatures continue to plummet into next week, when they will trend 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average!

A closed low will move over Northern California this weekend, ushering in cooler weather. A secondary low will bring an even bigger drop in temperatures and a slight chance of light showers Wednesday night into Thursday. It will certainly feel more like fall, and any rain ahead of the Santa Ana season is welcome.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-78°

Inland: 83-90°

Mountains: 75-88°

Deserts: 101-104°

