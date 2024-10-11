San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 10, 2024: Cooling with rain chance ahead

Today we saw the best and fastest clearing of the marine layer we've seen in about a week! With more sunshine, temperatures were slightly warmer near the coast. We won't see much change tomorrow, but cooler weather is headed our way, and even a small chance of rain.

If headed to Los Angeles for Game 5 expect temperatures around 80 degrees at first pitch dipping into the low-70s through the game. Go Padres!

Temperatures continue to trend 5 to 10 degrees above average inland to the deserts through Saturday.

Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 10 to 15 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid- to late morning, but high clouds will spread across the skies tomorrow, leading to a sun-and-cloud mix.

A trough of low pressure stalled over the Pacific will finally push inland this weekend bringing a 5 to 10 degree drop in temperatures by Sunday. This weekend you can expect to see 60s and 70s at the coast, 80s and 70s inland, 70s in the mountains and 90s by Sunday in the deserts.

A secondary low will bring an even bigger drop in temperatures next week and a slight chance of light showers Wednesday into Thursday. It will certainly feel more like fall, and any rain ahead of the Santa Ana season is welcome.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-77°

Inland: 82-92°

Mountains: 78-92°

Deserts: 102-105°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.