San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 9, 2022: Drying out to mostly sunny skies

We're finally drying out after a day of record-breaking, beneficial rain.

Here are some of the impressive totals San Diego recorded:

Palomar Mountain: 6.71"

Julian: 4.22"

Fallbrook: 2.02"

Escondido: 2.09"

Santee: 1.52"

San Diego Airport: 0.96"

This storm was also packed with very strong wind gusts. Cuyamaca Peak reported peak winds gusts at 73mph! A Wind Advisory continues for the mountains through 10A for southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph.

Winds turn offshore tomorrow and we'll continue to have breezy conditions in the mountains through Friday.

Today will be the coldest day with temperatures trending 10 to 20 degrees below average, and 5 to 15 degrees cooler. Expect upper 50s to mid 60s for the coastal and inland communities, low 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts. We're also looking towards brisk mornings tomorrow and Friday in the 40s and mid 30s in the mountains.

Showers taper by the afternoon with sunshine returning Thursday and warming into the weekend, though still trending several degrees shy of normal.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-64

Inland: 54-63

Mountains: 40-54

Deserts: 59-71

