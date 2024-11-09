San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 8, 2024: Sea-breeze returns, things remain dry

Humidity is starting to recover along the coast as the sea breeze has returned, but things remain dry away from the immediate coast, with humidity levels between 10 and 25%. Humidity will slowly recover into the weekend and we may even see the marine layer return as early as Saturday night.

Temperatures will be trending near to slightly above normal through the weekend with slight cooling early next week as a weak cold front will pass through the county Monday into Tuesday. It will bring gusty westerly winds to the mountains and deserts and a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers to the coast and valleys Monday night into Tuesday morning. Accumulations, if any, will be light, only a few hundreths of an inch.

It will be warmer starting Wednesday when 70s return to the coast, 80s inland and in the deserts, and near 70 in the mountains.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast after Wednesday as another trough of low pressure looks to develop. This may bring us a chance of rain by the end of the week, but weather models are not in agreement on this forecast just yet. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this unsettled weather.

As Santa Ana season continues to ramp up into the winter, now is the time to review your evacuation plan with your household and have your essential items easy to grab. If you haven't already, use this weekend to clear defensible space around your home. Also, check your vehicle for anything dragging that could spark a fire as you drive.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 58-73°

Deserts: 76-80°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.