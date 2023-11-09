San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 8, 2023: Santa Ana winds through Thursday then again this Weekend

We're in the middle of a mild Santa Ana wind event that will continue through tomorrow. Peak wind gusts have reached into the 40mph range today with weaker winds but drier conditions expected Thursday. Expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 20 to 45mph with the strongest winds in the foothills and mountains and lowest humidity levels between 5 to 20%.

Winds will be slightly stronger in the counties to our north where Wind Advisories and even Red Flag Warnings are in effect through tomorrow.

Winds turn briefly onshore Friday ushering in higher humidity and a slight dip in temperatures before another round of weaker Santa Ana winds Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend will be warmer with mid to upper 70s at the coast, 80s inland, 60s in the mountains and low 80s in the deserts under sunny skies.

Next week it is looking more likely that we will see our first potential storm of the season. This storm looks like it's going to stall off the California coast Tuesday into Wednesday likely bringing the most substantial rain by Friday. The track of this storm will determine how much rain we get and as it becomes a closed low offshore it makes the timing a little tricky. We will likely see many changes to the forecast by the end of next week as we track this storm so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this welcome chance of rain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 54-70°

Deserts: 77-81°

