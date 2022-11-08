San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 8, 2022: A soggy and windy Election Day

Neighboring counties to our north got the brunt of the storm with heavy rain this morning, but we are now seeing those cells inching closer to San Diego county.

We had some light drizzle/sprinkles to start, but the morning commute was mostly dry. The evening commute, however, will be a different story. Once we start to see heavy rain touch down, periods of moderate rain remain constant through early Wednesday.

Since we're expecting a lot of rain in a short time, a Flood Watch has been issued for everyone except the deserts through Wednesday morning. Areas prone to flooding will likely lead to slowing on the roads, and we're keeping an eye on wildfire-burned pockets that could result in mudslides.

Here are some of the rain totals we're forecasting through Wednesday:

Coast: .50 - 1.25"

Inland: .75 - 2"

Mountain: 2 - 5"

Desert: .20 - .50"

This storm will also pack a punch with the wind. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 10pm for the coast, valleys and deserts for southerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph. The mountain Wind Advisory also begins lasts until Wednesday at 4am for southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph.

This is a warmer storm than the one last week which means we won't see as much snow in our local mountains. Snow levels will drop to 5,500' by Wednesday morning which is when we may see a dusting at the highest mountain peaks of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain.

Wednesday will be the coldest day with temperatures trending 10 to 20 degrees below average! Expect upper 50s to low 60s for the coastal and inland communities, low 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Showers taper off around sunrise Wednesday with sunshine returning Thursday and warming into the weekend, though still trending several degrees shy of normal.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-76

Inland: 59-64

Mountains: 46-59

Deserts: 66-78

