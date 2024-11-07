San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 7, 2024: Critical fire danger with calmer conditions on Friday

Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds will continue to impact Southern California. Winds peak this morning before subsiding this afternoon. Critical fire weather will continue through today as winds weaken.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the inland valleys until 7 pm for northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 35 to 40mph. The Red Flag Warning for the mountains lasts until 11 am Friday for northeasterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph. Isolated gusts may reach up to 60mph while humidity levels plummet 7 to 15% across the county. Gusty winds will continue to trickle towards the coast with isolated gusts up to 30mph and dry conditions.

It's the last day San Diego will be under a 'Moderate' level for the Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index. Upon ignition, fires will grow rapidly and will be difficult to control.

Vegetation will continue to dry out with these conditions. Thankfully, onshore flow rebounds this weekend, bringing more moisture into the region.

As we enter Santa Ana season, now is the time to review your evacuation plan with your household and have your essential items ready. If you haven't already, use this weekend to clear defensible space around your home. Also, check your vehicle for anything dragging and could spark a fire as you drive.

Temperatures will trend near normal for the coast and valleys before subtle cooling next week. Temperatures gradually warm up and climb above seasonal in the mountains and deserts this weekend.

The sea breeze returns on Sunday thanks to passing storms to our north. There is a slight chance of drizzling Monday into Tuesday morning.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-72°

Inland: 66-75°

Mountains: 53-63°

Deserts: 69-73°

