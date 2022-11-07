San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 7, 2022: A misty and mild day ahead of heavy rain Tuesday

A system that brought heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest and snow to the Cascades and Sierras will dip south over the next 24 hours, tapping into an atmospheric river, bringing winter-like conditions to San Diego county.

Ahead of the storm's arrival we had an influx of clouds this morning that squeezed out light showers and drizzle saturating the roadways. This afternoon, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds, some scattered showers in the north county but most of us will stay dry. Everyone except for the coast will see up to a 10 degree drop in daytime highs as cooler air filters in.

The brunt of the storm arrives first thing Tuesday with heavy rain around the 5A hour, likely leading to a messy commute. Periods of heavy rain will continue through the day. We'll get a slight break around 9P then heavy showers return overnight lingering through Wednesday afternoon.

When all is said and done, the coast and valleys could see up to 2", the mountains could get up to 5" and the deserts up to .30". As of right now, there are no watches and advisories but that will likely change as heavy rain, potentially leading to low-level flooding, and high winds take over.

The snow level will eventually drop to 6,500-5,500' Tuesday night through Wednesday as artic air moves in, but since we won't have as moisture, we could get anywhere from a dusting to a few inches towards our higher elevations in areas like Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna.

Wednesday will be the coldest day with upper 50s and 60s for daytime highs in our coastal and inland communities, low 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts. Some areas will trend upwards of 25 degrees below average!

This storm is also packing a punch in terms of winds. We'll have strong onshore gusts in the mountains and deserts today, but tomorrow gusts will be stronger and more widespread. We could see up to 50+mph gusts from the beaches to the deserts tomorrow morning around 10A. This will likely lead to a High Wind Watch or Advisory.

Drier and warmer conditions Thursday but we'll still trend below average. This weekend, it'll be a battle between a high and low-pressure system that could either bring warming or another round of rain early next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68

Inland: 62-70

Mountains: 48-63

Deserts: 71-81

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.