San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 6, 2023: Cooler Tuesday then Santa Ana winds return

The cool-down that began today will continue tomorrow as a storm passes by to the north of us ushering in stronger onshore flow. Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out several degrees cooler than average with thick marine layer clouds in the morning gradually clearing to sunny skies, though some clouds will linger near the coast into the afternoon.

Westerly winds will build into tomorrow in the mountains and deserts with sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 50mph.

Winds will abruptly change on Wednesday with a mild to moderate Santa Ana wind event that will last through Thursday. Expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 30 to 50mph with the strongest winds in the foothills and mountains. Humidity levels will drop between 5 to 20% with the lowest humidity on Thursday.

Winds turn briefly onshore again Friday ushering in higher humidity before another round of weaker Santa Ana winds rolls in Saturday and Sunday.

Next week we are looking at a chance for rain which would be our first potential storm of the season. A lot can change between now and then so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this welcome chance of rain.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 57-69°

Deserts: 84-88°

