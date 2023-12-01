San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 30, 2023: Drying out Friday, warming up next week

Spotty showers will continue tonight with possibly a few thunderstorms. A slight chance for a few stray showers will linger into Friday morning before drying out. Accumulations have ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to over an inch reported at Pine Hills with the highest totals in the mountains. A few snow flurries will be possible at the higher mountain elevations above 5,000' tonight but little to no accumulation is expected.

Increasing sunshine tomorrow though temperatures remain cool at 5 to 10 degrees below average. Daytime highs will trend in the 60s and 70s this weekend for the coast and valleys with chilly mornings in the 40s and some 30s while the mountains will see morning lows in the 30s and 20s!

Temperatures skyrocket 5 to 15 degrees warmer next week as high pressure builds over the west. We'll see 70s for most of the county with some 80s inland and in the deserts and 60s in the mountains.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-67°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 44-58°

Deserts: 68-70°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.