San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 3, 2023: Warm through the weekend with patchy dense fog

The sea-breeze has returned and it's already pushing fog in along the coast which will continue to spread inland by Saturday morning. Areas of dense fog will be possible for coast and inland areas into tomorrow morning and to a lesser extent Saturday night into Sunday morning. The marine layer will spread farther inland next week which will produce less fog and lead to warmer overnight low temperatures.

Highs will remain above average through the weekend with 70s and 80s across the county and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. The sea-breeze strengthens through the weekend which will usher in higher humidity across the county, a trend that continues into early next week.

The air quality is forecast to remain good to moderate tomorrow but if you smell smoke, try to limit time outside or mask up, especially if you have asthma or other respiratory issues. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier.

An active storm track to the north of us will bring greater cooling locally next week along with gusty westerly winds to the mountains and deserts. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees next week compared to where we've been this week.

By next weekend there is a slight chance of rain with potentially a better chance the following week, however, there remains quite a bit of uncertainty this far out so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates as we track this welcome chance of rain.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time and we all gain an hour of sleep on Sunday; remember to fall back by moving your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 81-87°

Mountains: 63-82°

Deserts: 86-89°

