San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 29, 2023: Chilly with occasional showers

A storm system pushing through California has brought mostly light showers to the county today with rainfall totals ranging from a trace to .50", the highest totals in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the end of the workweek with highs 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Another system will continue the chance for isolated showers through Friday morning along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Both of these storms are moisture-starved so showers will be mostly light with accumulations through Friday between .05 to .50", locally higher in the mountains, and little to no rain in the deserts. Sunshine will mix in with the clouds.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph with the passing of each storm.

It will be drastically cooler for the second half of the week with low to mid-60s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains! We may even see snow flurries at the higher mountain peaks above 5,000' Thursday and Friday night but little to no accumulation is expected.

Things dry out for the weekend with gradual warming into next week when we'll see 70s return to the coast and near 80 inland as high pressure builds over the west.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 59-65°

Mountains: 42-56°

Deserts: 67-71°

