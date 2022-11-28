San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 28, 2022: Cooler this week with wind & chance of rain

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees cooler today with temperatures trending below normal all week. There are three storm systems that will bring unsettled weather this week.

The first system is mostly a wind maker with gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon today until 8am tomorrow for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 45 to 65mph.

Plenty of clouds today with a slight chance of sprinkles to patchy drizzle, the best chance will be overnight into tomorrow morning. Little accumulation is expected.

Increasing sunshine tomorrow with fair, but cooler than normal weather, on tap through Thursday.

The second system is on track to bring scattered showers by Friday, potentially lingering into Saturday while the third storm looks to bring another round of rain and wind late Sunday into Monday. There remains some uncertainty as far as storm timing and totals as the track of both of these storms will determine how much rain we get. The farther south they track the more rain we'll get so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this more active pattern.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 59-64°

Mountains: 47-58°

Deserts: 71-74°

