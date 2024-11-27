San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 27, 2024: Showers dissipate, clouds linger, with a nice Thanksgiving

Misty conditions will gradually clear, but clouds are expected to linger through most of Thanksgiving Eve. Today will be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures slightly below average—about 5 degrees cooler than typical. Highs will reach the 60s along the coast, the 70s in valleys and deserts, and the mid-50s in the mountains.

By Thanksgiving afternoon, skies will clear more quickly, making way for an almost perfect day. Temperatures will hit the 70s in areas away from the coast, while the mountains stay cool in the 50s and coastal areas struggle to rise beyond the 60s.

Subtle daily changes are expected as we head into the weekend, with a gradual warming trend. By the weekend, temperatures will climb 5 to 10 degrees, bringing inland highs close to 80.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 58-66°

Deserts: 76-79°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.