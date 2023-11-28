San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 27, 2023: Fair Tuesday, rain midweek

It turned out to be a beautiful day across the county after a chilly start this morning. Tomorrow will be another fairweather day with mild offshore winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs near average.

A storm system stalled off the coast of California will push inland Wednesday bringing increasing showers by the afternoon and much cooler temperatures. Showers will linger into Thursday with another system diving south bringing more rain by Friday. Showers will be light to moderate with the occasional heavy downpour possible. Rainfall totals will be mostly light between .10 - .50" and locally to 1.00" in the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph with the passing of each storm.

It will be drastically cooler for the second half of the week with low to mid 60s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains! We may even see snow flurries at the higher mountain peaks Thursday and Friday night but no accumulation is expected.

Things dry out for the weekend with slow warming into early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 50-67°

Deserts: 72-74°

