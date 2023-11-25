San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 27, 2023: Fair through the weekend

It was a brisk and breezy Black Friday with light showers across the county. Rainfall accumulations have ranged from a trace to a quarter of an inch. A very slight chance for drizzle to a few light showers will continue into tonight before drying out tomorrow with sunshine returning for the weekend.

A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect along the coast Sunday and Monday for the combination of elevated surf and morning high tides leading to the threat of minor tidal overflow. High tide on Sunday is at 7:32am and on Monday is at 8:06am.

Santa Ana winds return Sunday, and though it won't be as warm as it was earlier this week, it will be sunny dry and breezy. Expect mild days with 60s and 70s for most of the county though chilly in the mountains in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the coast and valleys and close to freezing in the mountains. It certainly will be feeling like fall this weekend with the crisp dry air and temperatures trending near to just below average.

Fair weather through midweek becoming cooler by the end of the week as a storm brings a better chance for measurable rain to the county. The best chance for rain is Thursday and Friday but be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this storm and update you on timeline and forecast totals.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 46-60°

Deserts: 70-72°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.