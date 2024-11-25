San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 25, 2024: A chilly morning followed by a warmer afternoon

This morning is running chillier, with scattered 40s and 50s across our most populated neighborhoods along the coast and valleys. Despite a cooler start, this afternoon is going to be warmer, especially for areas away from the immediate coast.

The inland valleys will peak in the upper 70s this afternoon, the mountains in the low 60s, and the deserts in the low 80s. The coastal communities will push into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tranquil and pleasant conditions are on tap for your Monday before changes ahead of an incoming storm on Tuesday night. Counties to our north will see the most rain, while San Diego gets clipped with showers and heavy mist. Preliminary totals range from .01 to .10", more significant in the mountains, with totals reaching nearly .25".

Strong winds will target the passes and canyons tomorrow afternoon with isolated gusts up to 45mph as onshore flow strengthens.

Temperatures will remain calm and shy of seasonal starting Tuesday through the weekend. Thanksgiving is looking cloudy but mainly dry. We'll have another

chance for light showers on Friday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 63-71°

Deserts: 76-79°

For the latest news, weather, and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.