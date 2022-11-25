San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 25, 2022: Warm & breezy Black Friday

Morning temperatures are all over the place again today, 30s and 40s for the calmer locations with 60s for the warmer windier spots as Santa Ana flow ushers in isolated pockets of warm air. It won't be as windy today but still gusty through the morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and valleys until noon due to easterly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 45 to 60mph.

Pairing the strong winds with low humidity levels, warm temperatures and the recent lack of rainfall, fire danger will be elevated. Be sure to avoid anything that may spark a fire including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle.

Today will be nearly as warm as yesterday with the greatest cooling happening at the coast as the winds weaken. Cooling off this weekend becoming even cooler next week as a cold storm brings a chance of showers late Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet into the 60s for most of the county with 40s in the mountains which is 5 to 10 degrees below average. Gusty westerly winds will also accompany this storm.

We may have a chance for more showers by the end of next week as another storm dives south. Recent Santa Ana wind events have been drying out fuel moisture so getting more rain will help mitigate the fire danger as Santa Ana season continues into the winter.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 72-80°

Mountains: 49-66°

Deserts: 74-78°

