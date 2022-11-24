San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 24, 2022: A warm and windy Thanksgiving

Morning temperatures were all over the place with scattered 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. This was all thanks to Santa Ana flow ushering in isolated pockets of warm air. Winds were also starting to peak close to 60mph in areas like Alpine, Hellhole Canyon and Big Black Mountain. Gusty winds will persist through the day from the coast to the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the coast through 6P with sustained NE winds 10-20mph gusting close to 40mph. The Wind Advisory for the mountains and valleys expires tomorrow afternoon with E winds 30-40mph gusting close to 70mph.

Pairing the strong winds with low humidity levels, warm temperatures and the recent lack of rainfall, fire danger will be elevated. The Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index is forecasting a Marginal event which means a small fire could spread rapidly. Be sure to avoid anything that may spark a fire including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoid frying a turkey near any brush.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to low 70s along the coast and deserts, upper 70s inland and 50s in the mountains.

Temperatures for Black Friday will be comparable to today, then temperatures cool this weekend with greater cooling next week as a cold storm brings a chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet into the 60s for most of the county with 40s in the mountains which is 5 to 15 degrees below average. Gusty westerly winds will also accompany this storm.

We may have a chance for light showers by the end of next week as another storm dives south. Recent Santa Ana wind events have been drying out fuel moisture so getting more rain will help mitigate the fire danger as Santa Ana season continues into the winter.

Thanksgiving Highs:

Coast: 69-81°

Inland: 68-79°

Mountains: 47-63°

Deserts: 66-77°

