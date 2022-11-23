San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 23, 2022: Warm & windy Thanksgiving

Temperatures warm quickly today after a chilly start with temperatures trending near to just above average under sunny skies.

Santa Ana winds will build overnight, peaking tomorrow with strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity between 5 and 15% leading to elevated fire danger. A Wind Advisory will be in effect inland to the mountains from 2am Thursday to noon Friday for easterly sustained winds of 15 to 40mph and gusts of 50 to 70mph while a Wind Advisory will also be in effect for the coast from 6am to 6pm Thursday for northeasterly winds of 10 to 20mph and gusts to 45mph. The Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index is forecasting a Marginal event which means if a fire spark it may spread quickly.

Be sure to avoid anything that may spark a fire including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoid frying a turkey near any brush.

Thanksgiving will be warmer as well with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees above average for the coast and valleys. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 70s for most of the county, some low 80s for the warmer inland areas but chilly, dry and windy in the mountains in the 50s.

Just about as warm on Black Friday then temperatures gradually cool off this weekend with greater cooling next week as a cold storm brings a chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet into the 60s for most of the county with 40s in the mountains which is 5 to 15 degrees below average. Gusty westerly winds will also accompany this storm.

We may get another chance for rain by the end of next week as another storm dives south. Recent Santa Ana wind events have been drying out fuel moisture so getting more rain will help mitigate the fire danger as Santa Ana season continues into the winter.

Storm track will determine rain timing and totals and we will be watching it closely so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 68-77°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 72-78°

