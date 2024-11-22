San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 22, 2024: Nice and sunny before a cool and cloudy weekend

It's partly cloudy along the coast with better clearing inland, but everyone is waking up chilly in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Coastal clouds will clear this afternoon, resulting in another lovely sunny day. Today's highs will climb to the 60s and 70s, with a few low 80s in the deserts.

An atmospheric river drenching and bringing record rainfall to Northern California will weaken as it dives south, ushering in light showers for Southern California.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 10 degrees by Sunday, with a chance of a few light showers as early as Saturday night. The latest weather models are trending drier, mostly isolated light to moderate showers on Sundays through Wednesdays. There remains uncertainty regarding timing and totals, but at this point, the best chance of a bit of rain will be Sunday and Wednesday.

Preliminary forecast estimates most areas averaging between .01 to .20", locally up to .50", mainly near the mountains.

Thanksgiving is trending dry and mild, with 60s and 70s for most of the county. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this storm and update you on timing and totals as we get closer to the weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 68-75°

Deserts: 79-81°

