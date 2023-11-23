San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 22, 2023: Cooling off for Thanksgiving with possible light rain

It was another warm day with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees above normal! Temperatures will plummet by as much for Thanksgiving with near-average temperatures across the county.

Expect mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mostly low to mid 70s inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts for Thanksgiving.

A storm passing through the Northwest will dive south ushering in this dip in temperatures bring more clouds and a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers late Thursday night into Friday. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Gusty winds will build targeting the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Santa Ana winds return Sunday, and though it won't be as warm as it's been this week, it will be sunny dry and breezy. Expect cooler days and brisk nights with 60s for highs for most of the county Friday and Saturday with mere 50s in the mountains. Overnight lows will hover in the 40s and 50s for the coast and valleys and close to freezing in the mountains.

Temperatures continue to warm into next week with 70s for most of the county and sunny skies.

Thanksgiving Day Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 51-67°

Deserts: 76-78°

