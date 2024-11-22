San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 21, 2024: Cooler with several chances of rain starts this weekend

The marine layer may return as early as tomorrow morning with patchy fog possible near the coast. More likely for the marine layer to spread farther inland by Saturday morning as the atmospheric river that has been stalled over Northern California this week finally starts to move south.

Tomorrow will be another pleasant day after a chilly morning with 60s and 70s for nearly the entire county; a few desert spots may warm into the low-80s.

An atmospheric river is drenching Northern California with some areas already picking up over a foot of rainfall. Heavy rain and snow will continue to fall there through early Saturday before that storm weakens and moves south, bringing cooler and wet weather to Southern California.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees by Sunday with a chance of a few light showers as early as Saturday night. Latest weather models are trending drier with mostly isolated light to moderate showers at times Sunday through Wednesday morning. There remains uncertainty as far as timing and totals but at this point the best chance of a little rain will be Sunday and Tuesday.

I'm lowering preliminary forecast totals with most areas averaging between .05 to .25", locally up to .50", mainly near the mountains.

Thanksgiving is trending dry and mild with 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we continue to track this storm and update you on timing and totals as we get closer to the weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-72°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 64-80°

Deserts: 76-80°

