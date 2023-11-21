San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 20, 2023: Warm start to the week, cooler for Thanksgiving

Santa Ana conditions have returned ushering in much warmer temperatures today, gusty winds and low humidity. Peak wind gusts so far have been recorded in Pine Valley, Sill Hill, Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain all over 60mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4pm tomorrow for the inland and mountain areas for easterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55, locally over 60 mph in wind-prone locations.

With many people traveling for the holiday, be sure to use caution while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles like RVs, and be cautious of downed or falling trees, tree limbs or power lines. Fire danger will be elevated but recent rain has helped moisten the fuel load. Ensure you aren't dragging anything from your car that may spark a fire.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures topping out 5 to locally 15 degrees above average! Wednesday will be nearly as warm before temperatures plummet for Thanksgiving.

The sea-breeze returns late Wednesday into Thanksgiving which will usher in a 5 to locally 15-degree drop in temperatures by the holiday. Expect mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mostly low to mid 70s inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts for Thanksgiving.

Coastal clouds will make a return by the end of the week which may produce marine layer drizzle at times before another round of Santa Ana winds return Sunday into early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 50-68°

Deserts: 75-78°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.