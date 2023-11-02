San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 2, 2023: Warm for a few more days

Another warm day is on tap tomorrow but temperatures are starting to trend downward. Highs will remain above average through the weekend with 70s and 80s across the county. The sea-breeze strengthens tomorrow which will usher in higher humidity across the county and a return of overnight and morning coastal clouds with possible patchy dense fog.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the inland neighborhoods until 5pm Friday due to elevated pollution from wildfire smoke. The air quality is forecast to remain good to moderate today then drop to unhealthy for sensitive groups for some areas tonight into Friday. If you smell smoke, try to limit time outside or mask up, especially if you have asthma or other respiratory issues. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier.

An active storm track to the north of us will bring greater cooling locally next week along with gusty westerly winds to the mountains and deserts. Mid-November there is the potential that we could see our first storm of the season so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this welcome chance of rain.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time and we all gain an hour of sleep on Sunday; remember to fall back by moving your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 63-81°

Deserts: 84-88°

