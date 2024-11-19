San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 18, 2024: Cool nights, warmer days

It was a cool day after a cold start this morning with widespread 30s away from the coast and plummeting to 22 in Campo and 27 in Ramona. This afternoon temperatures topped out mostly in the 60s, which is several degrees cooler than average.

Tonight will be a chilly night though most inland areas will stay in the 40s with only the coldest spots, like Ramona, dipping into the 30s.

Winds turn weakly offshore tomorrow and with high pressure building over the Southwest we'll see gradually warming temperatures this week. Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday, with valley highs nearing 80°F, 70s at the coast, 60s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Expect northeast and easterly winds of 15 to 35mph inland to the mountains and humidity levels between 10 and 25% leading to elevated fire danger.

A storm system will arrive by the weekend, bringing noticeable cooling on Saturday and a chance of showers, potentially as early as Saturday night with a better chance of rain Sunday into Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 49-63°

Deserts: 70-72°

