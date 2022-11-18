San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 18, 2022: Santa Ana winds build overnight

Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds build overnight continuing through Sunday, peaking during the day Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect inland to the mountains from 3am Saturday until 2pm Sunday for easterly winds of 25 to 50mph. These gusty winds coupled with low humidity levels between 5 and 15% will lead to elevated fire danger. Take precautions to avoid doing anything that may spark a fire, including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoiding machinery to clear debris that may lead to a spark.

Slightly cooler today becoming warmer this weekend with pleasant weather sticking around into Thanksgiving week. Chilly nights and mornings with temperatures trending near average in the afternoons, in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs soaring 5 to 10 degrees above average. Expect 70s at the coast, 80s inland and in the deserts with 60s in the mountains. We may also see another round of gusty Santa Ana winds with abundant sunshine.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 50-66°

Deserts: 72-76°

