San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 17, 2023: Cooler with showers this weekend

A storm system that has been parked off the California coast all week is finally pushing into California and will bring isolated to scattered showers to San Diego County overnight into Saturday. Shower activity will come in waves with periods of dry pockets and sunshine, it won't be a wash for outdoor plans, just keep the umbrella handy!

Expect occasional showers, mostly light to moderate, through Saturday before drying out by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will be light between .10 to .25" and locally up to .50" from the coast to the mountains with only a few hundredths, if any, expected in the deserts.

The threat for thunderstorms will be low with this second round but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

The additional rainfall will not only help our water year total, as San Diego has a deficit of .70", but it will also raise our fuel moisture levels so when Santa Ana winds return next week the threat of a wildfire won't be as high.

Our weather changes abruptly Sunday night into Monday with Santa Ana winds, potentially moderate to strong, ushering in a 5 to 10-degree jump in temperatures, sunny skies, low humidity and gusty winds. Temperatures return to the 70s at the coast and 80s inland while it will remain chilly in the mountains in the 50s and 70s in the deserts.

The sea-breeze returns by Thanksgiving ushering in a dip in temperatures, higher humidity and a return of the marine layer. Expect highs in the mid 60s to low 70s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland, low 60s in the mountains and mid 70s in the deserts this Thanksgiving.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 66-70°

Mountains: 50-64°

Deserts: 73-76°

