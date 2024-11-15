San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 14, 2024: Cool with spotty showers Friday & Saturday

We have a weather pattern shift moving in with clouds building this evening ahead of a cold front that will bring colder temperatures tomorrow, isolated showers and gusty winds.

Tomorrow morning won't be nearly as cold as the last few mornings, but the day won't be as warm as it has been, either! Temperatures will start in the 50s for most of the county and only warm to the low-60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts. That is 8 to 18 degrees cooler than average.

There is a slight chance of showers overnight with isolated showers Friday and Saturday mixed with sunshine. Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate with rainfall totals averaging between .05 to .25" from the coast to the mountains, with little to no rain expected in the deserts. Locally higher amounts will be possible in the mountains.

Due to the cold nature of this storm we may get a little snow for the higher mountains! Snow levels will hover near 5,000' Friday dropping as low as 4,000' by Saturday morning. We may see up to an inch of wet snow in areas like Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Thursday into Friday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph. It will be breezy in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph.

Tonight is a full moon and super moon, which will aid in the King Tides Friday through Sunday. Minor coastal flooding will be possible each morning.

Temperatures will plummet by Sunday morning when we'll be waking up in the 30s for most inland areas, 20s in the mountains, and 40s for most coast and desert locations.

Sunday will be a pleasant day, though still cooler than average with 60s for the coast and valleys, low 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Sunny and warmer weather will be the trend next week as high pressure builds and a moderate to potentially strong Santa Ana winds event moves in. Temperatures soar into the 80s inland by Wednesday with 70s for the coast and deserts but still cool in the mountains in the 50s.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 58-64°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 40-53°

Deserts: 66-70°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.