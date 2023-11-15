San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 14, 2023: The first of two rounds of rain this week hits tomorrow

A closed low off the coast of California will bring two rounds of rain this week; the first with a weak atmospheric river tomorrow then a second round as the system moves through California late Friday into Saturday.

Round 1:

The timing of round one has sped up a bit with shower activity picking up after 9/10am tomorrow. Expect periods of rain, heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms continuing through Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will likely be during lunchtime and the evening commute while more people are on the roads. Shower activity tapers off by Thursday morning but the roads may be wet and could lead to a slow commute. Average rainfall totals will be between .40 to 1.00" with locally higher amounts possible, especially in the mountains, and lighter totals in the deserts.

It will also be cooler tomorrow and much of the county will see the high temperatures for the day reached in the morning, leveling out or even cooling into the afternoon.

Thursday will mostly be dry before a second round of rain arrives Friday evening.

Round 2:

Timing for the second round of rain comes down to when this storm finally pushes into California. As of now, it looks like the most widespread rain will arrive Friday evening into Saturday. Expected scattered to widespread showers with periods of heavy rain. Rainfall totals will average between .30 to 1.00" with locally higher totals, especially in the mountains.

Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Saturday will average between .50 to 1.50" from the coast to the mountains with less than .40" in the deserts. Not a huge wind maker but we will notice the wind picking up in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph with the passing of each round.

Temperatures will also be trending 10 to 20 degrees cooler than it has been recently with 60s and 70s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

This storm will not only help our water year total, as San Diego has a deficit of .78", but it will also raise our fuel moisture levels so when Santa Ana winds return the threat of fire won't be as high.

Santa Ana winds are expected to return as early as next week and these winds could potentially be strong. Expect sunny, warm, dry and windy weather early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 73-77°

Mountains: 60-75°

Deserts: 79-82°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.