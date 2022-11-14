San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 14, 2022: A chilly start followed by a pleasant and mild day

Clear skies and calm winds led to a brisk start across the county with scattered 40s and low 50s in the coastal and inland neighborhoods, and 30s in the mountains.

We'll gradually warm into the mid to low 60s along the coast and low 70s, upper 60s in the valleys. Most areas will trend slightly warmer but remain 5 to 10 degrees below normal this afternoon.

We're expecting a moderate to severe Santa Ana wind event beginning tomorrow night. High winds out of the NE will range upwards of 25-35mph in the mountains and foothills, with localized gusts up to 70mph. These damaging winds could cause outages due to downed power lines and/or downed trees.

A 24-hour High Wind Watch will be in place for the inland valley and mountains starting tomorrow at 7P. Peak wind gusts will occur Wednesday morning through the afternoon before weakening that night. Although last week's beneficial, record-breaking rain will help with fire danger, we should all still be cautious and fire weather aware.

On Thursday, we'll have slight warming into the upper 70s towards the inland valleys putting us a few degrees above normal. Then, cooling this weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-71

Inland: 63-71

Mountains: 48-73

Deserts: 63-71

