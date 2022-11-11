San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 11, 2022: Nice but cooler than average into the weekend

Temperatures warm quickly after a chilly start to our Veterans Day, though highs will top out 2 to 10 degrees below average. Clouds will build into the afternoon leading to a mix of sun and clouds.

Weak Santa Ana winds will peak this morning inland to the mountains with easterly winds of 20 to 35mph and isolated higher gusts. Winds will taper off into the afternoon.

Slight cooling over the weekend with pleasant weather sticking around into next week, though continuing to trend several degrees below average.

The marine layer will briefly return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a storm passes by to our north.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 47-64°

Deserts: 70-73°

