San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 10, 2023: Warm & dry weekend, rain late next week

It was a record cold morning today with Ramona setting a new daily record low plummeting to 24 degrees and San Diego tied their record low of 44 degrees set all the way back in 1919! Chilly nights and mornings with warm afternoons last through Veterans Day weekend.

This weekend will be warmer with mid to upper 70s at the coast, 80s inland, 60s in the mountains and low 80s in the deserts under sunny skies. Expect weak Santa Ana winds this weekend with northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 20 to 45mph with the strongest winds in the foothills and mountains and lowest humidity levels between 5 to 20%.

Onshore flow returns Monday with a significant storm system expected to sweep through California mid to late next week. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty with this forecast as the storm looks like it's going to stall off the California coast Tuesday into Wednesday likely bringing the most substantial rain Thursday and or Friday. The track of this storm will determine how much rain we get and as it becomes a closed low offshore it makes the timing a little tricky.

Ahead of the storm's arrival clouds will increase early next week and temperatures will plummet to 10 to nearly 20 degrees from how warm it's been by the end of next week.

Use this dry weekend to prepare for the storm by clearing your roof and gutters, checking tire pressure and tread, and changing your windshield wipers if needed.

We will likely see many changes to the forecast by the end of next week as we track this storm so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this welcome chance of rain.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 79-86°

Mountains: 54-73°

Deserts: 77-82°

