San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 1, 2024: Cool weekend with a few showers

It was a beautiful day after a chilly start this morning. This weekend temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average as a storm approaches, bringing the chance of rain.

The forecast totals are trending lighter with most of the isolated showers happening Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Forecast totals will range between .05 to .25" and locally higher in the mountains. Less than .05" is expected in the deserts.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains and deserts from 11am Saturday until 4am Sunday for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 50mph.

Santa Ana winds will develop by Sunday evening, peaking Monday morning, leading to critical fire danger in the foothills and mountains. A stronger round of Santa Ana winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Now is a good time to go over your evacuation plan with your family and have your emergency go kit ready to go.

Daylight Saving Time is this weekend, so remember to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night and enjoy the extra hour of sleep on Sunday!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 50-63°

Deserts: 76-79°

