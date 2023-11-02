San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 1, 2023: Warm and dry start to November

November began on a warm note with dry and breezy Santa Ana winds continuing in the foothill and mountains. While the worst of the wind is over the winds will remain offshore through tomorrow, it's not until Friday that the sea-breeze will return and spread higher humidity across the county.

Along with the higher humidity expect gradual cooling as high pressure weakens due to a storm well to our north. While the coastal and inland communities will cool down, the mountains and deserts will warm up through the weekend. Overnight and morning clouds will also return to coastal communities and some inland spots along with patchy dense fog.

Expect greater cooling next week as a trough of low pressure dives south dropping temperatures below average, a deeper marine layer and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time and we all gain an hour of sleep on Sunday; remember to fall back by moving your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79°

Inland: 83-87°

Mountains: 60-81°

Deserts: 84-87°

