San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 1, 2022: Cool, wet, and windy weather on the way!

Today is a transition day out of the warm pattern we've been in with temperatures dropping 5 to 12 degrees with another 5 to 15 degree drop in temperatures tomorrow and even chillier on Thursday as a trough of low pressure dives south.

This winter-like storm will bring periods of rain, gusty winds and brisk temperatures tomorrow and Thursday. Overnight into early Wednesday morning we'll see mostly light showers with only a slight chance for any activity during the day. A better chance for scattered light to moderate rainfall arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, tapering off in the late morning and afternoon.

The morning commutes tomorrow and more so Thursday will likely some have wet roads and occasional showers so be sure to leave time for travel.

Rainfall totals will mostly be light between .10 - .50" from the coast to the mountains with locally higher amounts in the mountains and less than .10" in the deserts.

Snow levels will drop to 4,500' by Thursday when we could see a dusting of snow for our higher mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain.

Temperatures will plummet 10 to nearly 30 degrees by Thursday which will be the coolest day of the week when highs will trend 10 to nearly 25 degrees below average! We'll see mostly low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys, the biggest drop in temperatures will be in the mountains where we'll see highs in the 40s and the deserts will dip into the 60s.

Gusty winds will pick up this afternoon peaking tomorrow with southwesterly gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys and up to 55mph in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4pm to midnight today for the mountains and deserts and I expect another one to be issued for tomorrow.

Thursday and Friday mornings will be quite chilly with patchy frost possible away from the coast and freezing temperatures in the mountains where black ice can't be ruled out.

Temperatures warm into the weekend though will continue to trend below average by several degrees.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 55-71°

Deserts: 83-87°

