San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022: Dangerous Fall heatwave through Wednesday

Hot and extreme temperatures will blanket the county through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure settles over the west.

Monday started clear and mild with muggy conditions along our coastal communities, and drier air stretched from the valleys to the deserts. By 10A, temperatures will climb to the 80s inland, before soaring to the mid 90s by 2P.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for our deserts until Tuesday night, and a Heat Advisory takes effect for coastal and inland communities beginning at 10A Monday lasting through Wednesday night.

This heatwave will be about 8 days shorter than the last one we experienced at the end of August through beginning of September. Another plus is we won't be dealing with Santa Ana winds so although fire danger is a threat, it won't be as elevated than if we were also dealing with gusty conditions.

The heat is expected to peak Tuesday with coastal areas nearing 90, and inland highs flirting with triple digits. Overnight lows will also stay warm in the upper 60s, low 70s.

We'll be anywhere from 10-15 degrees above average over the next few days. . Hot temperatures continue to linger through Wednesday before gradually cooling towards the latter part of the week. By Sunday, most areas will be at or near normal.

We tracked a few pop-up showers in our mountains yesterday and we have a slight chance of that activity continuing midweek with the greatest chances Wednesday afternoon, as the upper ridge slowly breaks down.

A few tips when it comes to this dangerous and excessive heat:

-Check on elders, those vulnerable

-If you work outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water

-Limit outdoor activity, if you can

-Check backseat in the heat before exiting your vehicle

Another top story has been the tracking of Hurricane Ian, now a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 80mph. It's expected to make landfall in West Cuba tonight before moving NNE towards the western Florida coast, strengthening to a major hurricane as it moves over warm waters. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-forced winds will be the largest threats associated with Ian. Check on loved ones in that area, as they should be preparing now for this extreme event.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 78-86

Inland: 86-99

Mountains: 84-91

Deserts: 108-112

