San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, September 25, 2023: Warming continues with cooling later this week

Happy first week of Autumn!

Sunny and warm conditions continue this afternoon, but enjoy it because temperatures nosedive this weekend, and the chance for rain rolls in!

Marine layer clouds have extended to the valleys this morning, reducing visibility for spots like Ramona. Inland clouds will clear quickly, with stubborn clearing along the coast.

We're starting cool across the county, but temperatures will again climb to the mid-70s along the coast and low 80s inland. Despite the warm conditions, we should be warmer this time of year.

Conditions remain tranquil through mid-week as high pressure centered over Mexico continues to nudge north. We'll stay warm with the heat peaking Wednesday before gradual cooling Thursday. Temperatures will plummet about 10-15 degrees, and we'll have the chance for light rain on Saturday, thanks to a cut-off low diving south this weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76

Inland: 75-83

Mountains: 76-86

Deserts: 95-98

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.