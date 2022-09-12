San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022: A cloudy and muggy start to the week

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Kay will continue to bring us isolated showers, clouds and high humidity levels as we start a new week.

Most of the county was blanketed with clouds this morning that assisted in a warm start in the 70s with oppressive humidity. We've had a few hundredths of an inch of rain drop west of the mountains overnight, but activity remains light and sporadic.

While the mountains and deserts continue to see isolated showers, heavy at times, through tomorrow afternoon I'm not ruling out the chance for a shower or two for inland and coastal communities later today.

Though most of us remain cloudy, inland communities will have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Today's highs will be closer to average and up to 10 degrees cooler, but humidity levels remain high, so it won't feel like much relief.

A trough to our north is slated to dig south this week increasing onshore flow. This allows for cooler, drier air to filter in through Friday before temperatures slightly climb again this weekend

You'll start to notice the marine layer rebounding along the coast and valleys each morning this week which results in patchy fog west of the mountains before mixing out by the afternoon.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-80

Inland: 92-90

Mountains: 71-76

Deserts: 94-99

