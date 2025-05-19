San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Monday, May 19, 2025: Temps keep climbing!

After a cooler-than-average weekend, temperatures are once again back above normal and will keep climbing from here through Wednesday and Thursday.

No where saw an increase in daytime highs Monday more than in the mountains, where temperatures increased by nearly 20 degrees compared to Sunday.

The heat peaks by mid-to-late week. Here's a breakdown of where each region expects to top out (10-15 degrees above average):

Coast: Low 70s to Mid 80s

Inland: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Mountains: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

Deserts: Upper 90s to 105

After Thursday, temperatures will settle a bit, but still remain above average through your extended forecast.

Additionally, there is low confidence coastal communities could see patchy fog Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but any fog should quickly clear after sunrise.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-83°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 75-86°

Deserts: 94-100°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.