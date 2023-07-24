San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, July 24, 2022: Brief break from extreme heat

It was an eventful weekend weather wise with monsoonal conditions continuing as we kick off a new workweek.

A dome of high pressure settling over the southwest will continue to usher in low-level moisture from the Gulf of California, increasing high clouds and bringing the chance for pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon for the eastern half of the county. The chance for thunderstorm activity is slim and limited to the mountains but activity could be associated with quick downpours and gusty winds.

Marine layer clouds continue to keep the immediate coast comfortable in the mid 70s. We'll have better clearing along the beaches and coast this afternoon before cloud cover rolls back this evening.

The inland valleys, mountains and deserts will keep pushing towards the 90s and 100s, with daytime highs up to 7-8 degrees above normal. Although we're no longer under watches and warnings pertinent to dangerous heat today, we'll still feel very warm along the mountain and desert communities.

A new Excessive Heat Warning takes effect for the deserts starting Tuesday at noon lasting through Wednesday night.

It'll feel less muggy tomorrow, but daytime highs will climb a few degrees through Wednesday. Towards the end of the week, a trough brewing off of the Pacific Northwest may have an influence on the southwest, cooling us down slightly.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-85

Inland: 85-95

Mountains: 86-98

Deserts: 104-114

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.