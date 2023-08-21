San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, August 21, 2023: Remnant moisture of Hilary continues to filter in

What was Hurricane Hilary has fallen apart and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving north away from San Diego. Moisture will continue pouring into San Diego today, keeping the mugginess, occasional showers, and thunderstorms.

Flooding was an issue yesterday, especially in the mountains and deserts, and continues to be a threat today. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday at 1A for the mountain and desert areas.

The worst of the storm is over, but not before dumping record-breaking rainfall:

Record Breaking Amounts:

San Diego Airport: 1.82"

Chula Vista 1.43"

Ramona 2.03"

El Cajon 1.86"

Other amounts:

Ranchita 7.18"

Mt. Laguna 7.01"

Palomar Observatory 6.73"

Fallbrook 2.96"

Carlsbad 2.50"

Kearny Mesa 2.14"

Alpine, Palomar Mountains, Campo, and Borrego Springs also broke records for the coolest daytime highs as afternoon temperatures plummeted into the 60s and 70s yesterday.

Strong and damaging winds were another big story. We continue to follow multiple reports of downed trees and power lines because of the high winds. You should report any of this activity to your local authority.

Peak wind gusts:

Big Black Mountain 84mph

Palomar Mountain 79mph

Sill Hill 70mph

Otay Mountain 57mph

Mt. Woodson 54mph

Fallbrook 52mph

Camp Pendleton 52mph

Alpine 55mph

Escondido 40mph

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through noon with waves of 4 to 7 feet and strong rip currents. It's also best to avoid going into the open waters for the next 48 hours due to bacteria runoff from heavy rain.

Temperatures will continue to be 4-19 degrees above our 30-year average this afternoon gradually climbing through the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77

Inland: 76-81

Mountains: 70-77

Deserts: 85-88

