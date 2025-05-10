San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 9, 2025: Record hot Saturday!

Today was a record hot day in Ramona, soaring to 95 degrees, breaking the previous record of 93 while Alpine at 94 was shy of the record by just one degree. Most of the inland areas were in the 90s today, while the mountains were mostly in the 80s, low 100s in the deserts while the coast was cooler in the 60s and 70s. These temperatures are 10 to nearly 40 degrees warmer than Monday!

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures skyrocketing 10 to 25 degrees above average!

I'm forecasting record highs in Ramona, Alpine, Vista, Campo and Palomar Mountain and getting awfully close in Chula Vista, Escondido, and Borrego Springs.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland valleys from 10am to 9pm Saturday with high temperatures mostly in the 90s while a few spots may soar to 101 degrees. The warmer coastal areas will be in the 80s, the mountains will be in the 80s, though Campo will be in the mid-90s while the deserts soar between 104 to 108 degrees.

Sunday will be anywhere from 3 to nearly 10 degrees cooler, but still 8 to 20 degrees above average.

Mother's Day will be warm across the county, mostly low to mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s to low-90s inland, low to mid-80s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts under partly cloudy skies.

Patchy low clouds and fog possible along the coast Saturday morning with low clouds spreading farther inland Sunday. A deepening marine layer will be the trend into early next week.

Greater cooling moves in next week as a trough of low pressure develops over the west. It will be 10 to 35 degrees cooler by Tuesday when highs will top out 5 to 15 degrees below normal.

Tuesday the marine layer may be able to squeeze out some patchy drizzle with slow and potentially limited clearing into the afternoon.

Slight warming for the end of the week, though temperatures will trend near to slightly below average.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-89°

Inland: 93-100°

Mountains: 80-96°

Deserts: 104-108°

